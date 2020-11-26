Demolition of Muslims' houses in IIOJK denounced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the occupation authorities for demolishing residential houses and other structures belonging to Muslims in the territor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the occupation authorities for demolishing residential houses and other structures belonging to Muslims in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities demolished scores of residential houses and other structures belonging to the Muslims including Gujjar and Bakarwal communities at Pahalgam in Islamabad and different area of Jammu.

The other structures, destroyed by the authorities included huts and sheds and they all were in possession of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities for years together.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupation authorities had taken control of the places where the structures were located to distribute them among Hindu outsiders as part of the Modi regime's nefarious plan to change the demography of the territory.

He said New Delhi is demolishing decades-old homes of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities under the garb of anti-encroachment drive to pave the way for settlement of Hindu outsiders in the occupied territory.

The spokesman deplored that Narendra Modi is driving out Muslims of their lands in IIOJK to hand it over to his capitalist friends.

"Kashmir's Muslim population is the sole target of the demolition drive started by Modi regime with an aim to alter the demography of IIOJK," he said.

He deplored that the authorities were targeting the freedom-loving Kashmiris under a plan to dissuade them from the ongoing freedom struggle.

However, he made it clear that the Kashmiri people would not bow before the Indian atrocities and the worst type of state terrorism and would continue their struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

The APHC spokesman urged the world community to take cognizance of India's nefarious designs and stop it from making demographic changes in the occupied territory.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Khawaja Firdous, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Peoples League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements in Srinagar also strongly condemned the demolition of residential structures of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities of Muslims.

They termed the action as the worst violation of human rights. They appealed to the UN to fulfill its promise of settling the Kashmir dispute according to its resolutions.