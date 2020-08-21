Demonstrations against blasphemy, hooliganism in Srinagar

People staged forceful protest demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas against the blasphemous act by a BJP leader and hooliganism of cow vigilantes in the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :People staged forceful protest demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas against the blasphemous act by a BJP leader and hooliganism of cow vigilantes in the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the demonstrations was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. As soon as the Juma prayers culminated, people in large numbers took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and other areas and held demonstrations and rallies against the sacrilegious remarks of the BJP stalwart, Satpal Sharma, and thrashing of the two Muslims by RSS hooligans.

They raised high-pitched pro-Islam, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The protesters were holding banners and placards reading slogans like "Ready to die � But not ready to accept disrespect of our Prophet (PBUH)" and "Our Prophet (PBUH) our honor". They demanded awarding of exemplary punishment to the culprit so that no one could dare to indulge in such profane acts in future. The protesters were led by Hurriyat leaders including Umar Aadil Dar.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the sacrilegious act and beating of two Muslim farmers by Hindu extremists in Reasi district. He said, such acts by the people affiliated with communal forces are part of a well-planned strategy to provoke Muslims to retaliate and find an excuse to carry out their massacre.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, today, maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

It said that Indian troops had martyred 95,655 and arrested 160,681 Kashmiris since January 1989 till date. The report added that thousands of Kashmiris continue to remain detained in various jails of IIOJK and India. It pointed out that the troops molested 11,214 women and destroyed 110,345 houses and other structures during the last 31 years. It said hundreds of Kashmiris have lost their eyesight in one or both eyes due to the pellet guns used by Indian troops against peaceful protesters. The report maintained that miseries of the Kashmiris have increased manifold after 5th August, 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi revoked the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a report in Srinagar said that the Indian Army announced a court of inquiry to save its troops involved in the extrajudicial killing of three labourers from Rajouri in a fake encounter in Shopian, last month.

The illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements issued in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the increasing atrocities by Indian troops on innocent people of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the APHC-AJK also organized a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against the blasphemous remarks of a BJP leader in Reasi area of Jammu region. The participants of the demonstration demanded strict action against the culprit.