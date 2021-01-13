UrduPoint.com
Demos In IIOJK Against Anti-people Policies Of Modi Regime

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:18 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged protest demonstrations against the anti-people policies of Modi regime and atrocities of Indian forces in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged protest demonstrations against the anti-people policies of Modi regime and atrocities of Indian forces in the territory.

Tension gripped Talwara area of Reasi district after locals strongly protested against the Indian Railway Personnel (IRP) at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara who were trying to capture their land illegally. The angry locals assembled at the main road, burnt tyres and blocked the vehicular movement.

The protesters shouted slogans against IRP posted at STC Talwara, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A brick-batting and clash like situation took place when some IRP personnel hurled stones towards the protesting locals, who retaliated in response. Several persons were injured in the incident.

The students of Government Post Graduate Degree College Bhaderwah and Government Degree College Doda held protests demanding postponement of the examinations scheduled from January 22, 2021.

The students warned to intensify their protest if their demands were not fulfilled.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress staged a demonstration in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Jammu by banging utensils to wake the Narendra Modi-led Government in India which is turning a blind eye to the deaths of agitating farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws for more than 2 months now. The protestors raised slogans like 'Kisaan Virodhi, Narendra Modi!' and 'Kisaan Ekta Zindabad!'.

The protestors said that the BJP has been sleeping over the death of at least 57 farmers who sacrificed their lives in the protests going on at multiple borders of New Delhi for the past two and a half months.

The protests were also held in different areas of the territory against the non-provision of basic facilities including electricity and water supply by the occupation authorities in the harsh weather.

