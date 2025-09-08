Dengue fever on the rise in Mirpur, AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur district is grappling with a surge in dengue fever cases, with 58 individuals testing positive out of over 300 patients screened at the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur district is grappling with a surge in dengue fever cases, with 58 individuals testing positive out of over 300 patients screened at the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Aamir Aziz , while talking to media at Kashmir Press Club here on Monday, has urged the public to take preventive measures against the disease, emphasizing the importance of collective action.

To combat the spread of dengue fever, Dr. Aziz advised the public to use mosquito repellents, wear full-sleeved clothing, and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding. He also highlighted that dengue virus mosquitoes are most active during sunrise and sunset, emphasizing the need for awareness campaigns to educate the public.

Dr. Aamir Aziz also announced that the Kashmir Institute of Cardiology Hospital in Mirpur is being upgraded to a state-of-the-art autonomous hospital. This development is expected to enhance the hospital's capacity to provide specialized cardiac care to patients. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, is actively involved in this initiative, he further added.

The DHQ Teaching Hospital has made significant strides in improving its services, with over 550,000 patients treated in the past year. The hospital has been upgraded to provide better facilities, including a direct power line from the grid station, upgraded transformers, and a fully air-conditioned complex. The AJK government has recognized the hospital's exceptional performance, awarding it an Excellence Award.

