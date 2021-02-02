Denial of civil, political, human rights in IIOJK damaging Indian reputation in international community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British Labour Party Politician, John Howart has said that continued detention, repression and denial of civil , political and human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was always a wrong approach and would continue to damage reputation of India in international community

Expressing his concerns over human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir in a video message posted on his twitter account, he said that "As we move into 2021, we also move into 18 months of military lockdown in IIOJK. Concerns beginning to grow for Kashmiri men and women detained by the Indian authority in Tihar Jail".

John Howart, who also served as member of the European Parliament for South East England fro 2017 to 2020 said that allegations of torture and human rights abuses had been raised with the United Nations. Human rights organizations have voice urgent concerns about prospects of fair trial and even the prospect of judicial murder of detainees in Jammu and Kashmir.

"De-escalation is the right course of action for Kashmlir", he said.

He also raised Kashmir issues in the European parliament in the past and stressed the need of resolving these long-standing issue between two nuclear power states.

Once speaking at the European Parliament about Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said that the conflict went back seventy years, the departing British left Kashmir destiny in the gift of King rather in hands of its people and wars between Indian and Pakistan followed.

"A settlement now in Kashmir is essential to peace and to progress in complex region", he said.

He said that there had been times of hope and signs of progress but in recent years and months the situation had deteriorated.

"The infringement of human rights by Indian military has been widespread and systematic", he said.

John Howart said that several generations of Kashmiri people now had no civil experience, other than conflict with the Indian state.

In elections, virtually no one vote, so in developing relations with India, European Union cannot ignore human rights violation and abuses in IIOJK.

He said that the world cannot ignore this flash point between nuclear armed powers.