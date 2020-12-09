Denial of self-determination worst HR violation: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, expressing grave concern over the dire human rights situation, has urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar on eve of World Human Rights Day, said that it is the responsibility of the international community to stop Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

He said Indian occupational forces have broken all records of oppression against the people of Kashmir and added that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 10, 1948, was an important milestone for human rights and freedoms but despite this international document, the political and human rights of the Kashmiri people continue to be violated.

APHC working Vice Chairman said depriving the people of Kashmir of their right to self-determination is the biggest violation of human rights.

He deplored that the world did not pay any attention to the violation of the basic right of the Kashmiri people.

He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest obstacle to restoration of human rights of Kashmiri people in the territory as India is not only denying them their basic right, the right to self-determination, but is also constantly violating their civil and political rights by force.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that human rights violations would continue to take place as long as Indian Army was present in IIOJK. He urged the international community to break its silence on the worsening human rights situation in the territory and hold India accountable for crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

He said after the illegal and unilateral move to abrogate the special status of Kashmir on August 5, last year, Indian state terrorism has increased manifold and occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become the most militarized zone in the world.