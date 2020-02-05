Depression cases surge in Kashmir Valley amid continuous lockdown: report

The continuous lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir has led to an increase of depression cases in the held valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The continuous lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir has led to an increase of depression cases in the held valley.

According to a BBC report, there has been a rise in mental health-related problems among the residents in the held valley. "There has been a 150 per cent increase in depression and mentally handicapped people".

Reports say the lockdown has caused mental health problems such as anxiety, stress, depression among the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It said that the depression cases had been increasing among residents of IOK due to the fair of arrest by occupation forces, a private news channel reported.

It may be noted that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of January.

The residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely due to military lockdown and broadband internet shutdown on 185 consecutive day.