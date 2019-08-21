UrduPoint.com
Depriving The Sovereignty Of Kashmir Will Have Far Reaching Political Impact For India: Analysts

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Defence and International Relations analysts on Tuesday said, depriving the sovereignty of Kashmir will have far reaching political impact for India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Defence and International Relations analysts on Tuesday said, depriving the sovereignty of Kashmir will have far reaching political impact for India.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Lt. Gen. (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi said that the voices from Indian civil society within India were putting pressure on BJP's Hindu extremist political leadership to mend its ways. Pakistan has successfully sensitized the international community regarding Kashmir issue. Western media has also exposed Indian hegemonic agenda to change the demography of held valley, he added.

He said, the indigenous freedom movement led by the people of Kashmir cannot be suppressed with force. The people of Kashmir will never accept India's oppression and illegal occupation.

He further said, Pakistan is committed to stand shoulder by shoulder with the people of Kashmir and support them politically, diplomatically and morally. International community must understand that Kashmir is a flashpoint between two nuclear states.

Any sever escalation will result in massive catastrophe. International community is talking more and doing less because of its economic interests, he added.

While according to another Defense analyst Air Vice Marshal (R) Ikram Ullah Bhatti, he said that it is unfortunate that United Nations has failed to provide justice to the people of Kashmir.

He said, international community remained shun on the atrocities committed by Indian troops in Held valley. Modi has internationalized the dispute by revoking article 370.Indian troops are present in held valley as an occupied force, he added.

He said, the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will pay off. Indian aggression towards Pakistan is showing India's frustration. The people of Kashmir have been fighting for their freedom for last seven decades. It is high time for Pakistan to convince international community to force India to give their legit right of self determination. Abrogation of article 370 is illegal and against international laws.

