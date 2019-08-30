UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad To Lead Kashmir Solidarity Rally On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:03 AM

A Kashmir Solidarity rally will be taken out here on Friday afternoon by the district administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):A Kashmir Solidarity rally will be taken out here on Friday afternoon by the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah will lead the rally which will be taken out from Shahbaz Building to State Bank of Pakistan at about 12:00 p.

m to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

A large number of government officers, employees of different departments and the people belonging to all walks of life will participate in the rally.

More Stories From Kashmir

