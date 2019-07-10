The Human Rights Commission has issued an arrest warrant against Deputy Secretary Home Department for failing to appear in the case of continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Human Rights Commission has issued an arrest warrant against Deputy Secretary Home Department for failing to appear in the case of continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Commission member, Dishad Shaheen, issued the warrant on a petition moved by Srinagar-based rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. The petitioner pleaded that despite notice, the Deputy Secretary has failed to respond.

"Issue a bail-able warrant of arrest to Mushtaq Ahmad, Dy. Secretary Home Department �", reads an order issued by the member.

The petitioner sought the release of JKLF chief detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), which according to him is a gross violation of human rights and is against international human rights conventions.

Untoo demanded that Yasin Malik be shifted back to Srinagar from Tihar jail as early as possible.