Deserted mosques, shrines on Jumatul- Vida in Bleeding Occupied Kashmir Valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Due to the ongoing exceptional restrictions on performing religious rights imposed by the Indian occupational forces besides the coronovirus pandemic on jumatul jumatul-Vida, there were no congregational prayers held in any mosque and shirne in the bleeding Indian occupied Kashmir valley including the major Srinagar City, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Valiant Kashmiris in the interior areas succeeded in offering the prayers in meager number defying the strict prohibitory measures in the indefinite curfew riddled and locked down occupied valley, the report said.

Jumatul-Vida is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan.

"I have witnessed it first time in the history when circumstances led us to pray inside our homes even on Jumatul- Vida", said a local Abdul Majeed from Downtown Srinagar.

"Pulpit of Jamia Masjid in Downtown was also silent on the jumatul- Vida, where on every year a gathering of nearly one lakh witness the jumatul- Vida", Majeed said, according to the report.

Similarly jumatul-Vida prayers were not offered in other mosques and shrines Including Dargah Hazrabal, Chari sharief in the occupied city, the report revealed.

Reports reaching here further said that even in villages of other districts the mosques we're mostly empty with 5 to 10 persons could attend the last Friday prayer of Ramadhan.

It is pertinent to mention that It was the 9th Friday when mosques we're empty in view of the government order which strictly bans congregation at the mosques in the muslim-majority turbulent occupied Valley, the report added.