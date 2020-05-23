UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deserted Mosques, Shrines On Jumatul- Vida In Bleeding Occupied Kashmir Valley

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:14 PM

Deserted mosques, shrines on Jumatul- Vida in Bleeding Occupied Kashmir Valley

Due to the ongoing exceptional restrictions on performing religious rights imposed by the Indian occupational forces besides the coronovirus pandemic on jumatul jumatul-Vida, there were no congregational prayers held in any mosque and shirne in the bleeding Indian occupied Kashmir valley including the majorSrinagar City, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Due to the ongoing exceptional restrictions on performing religious rights imposed by the Indian occupational forces besides the coronovirus pandemic on jumatul jumatul-Vida, there were no congregational prayers held in any mosque and shirne in the bleeding Indian occupied Kashmir valley including the major Srinagar City, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Valiant Kashmiris in the interior areas succeeded in offering the prayers in meager number defying the strict prohibitory measures in the indefinite curfew riddled and locked down occupied valley, the report said.

Jumatul-Vida is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan.

"I have witnessed it first time in the history when circumstances led us to pray inside our homes even on Jumatul- Vida", said a local Abdul Majeed from Downtown Srinagar.

"Pulpit of Jamia Masjid in Downtown was also silent on the jumatul- Vida, where on every year a gathering of nearly one lakh witness the jumatul- Vida", Majeed said, according to the report.

Similarly jumatul-Vida prayers were not offered in other mosques and shrines Including Dargah Hazrabal, Chari sharief in the occupied city, the report revealed.

Reports reaching here further said that even in villages of other districts the mosques we're mostly empty with 5 to 10 persons could attend the last Friday prayer of Ramadhan.

It is pertinent to mention that It was the 9th Friday when mosques we're empty in view of the government order which strictly bans congregation at the mosques in the muslim-majority turbulent occupied Valley, the report added. Ends / APP /Ahr

Related Topics

India Line Of Control Srinagar May Prayer Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

2 hours ago

UK govt defends top adviser over lockdown 'breach' ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in Nasirabad

2 minutes ago

2 men man die of coronavirus in Sialkot district

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.