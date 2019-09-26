Detail text of demands made to international community through OIC

The UN Security Council should immediately convene its meetings and continue to meet regularly until it decides to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir under Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter to stop Indian aggression and to firmly reject India’s colonial rule and foreign occupation in one part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The UN Security Council should immediately convene its meetings and continue to meet regularly until it decides to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir under Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter to stop Indian aggression and to firmly reject India’s colonial rule and foreign occupation in one part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.