Detail Text Of Demands Made To International Community Through OIC
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:37 PM
The UN Security Council should immediately convene its meetings and continue to meet regularly until it decides to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir under Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter to stop Indian aggression and to firmly reject India’s colonial rule and foreign occupation in one part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The UN Security Council should immediately convene its meetings and continue to meet regularly until it decides to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir under Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter to stop Indian aggression and to firmly reject India’s colonial rule and foreign occupation in one part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
- The Security Council should activate a process to find a final and just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance to its own resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
- The Security Council should take cognizance of the aggressive statements made by India, the region and avert a devastating war that could escalate to a nuclear level.
- We advise the UN Secretary General to not equivocate but to make a clear call for an end to curfews and communication blockades in IOK, restoration of civil liberties and fundamental freedoms, and release of political prisoners and human rights activists.
- We also call upon the UN Secretary General that, acting under Article 99, he may appoint a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir who could assist the Security Council in creating an environment for bringing an end to repression in IOK and open doors for multilateral diplomacy to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
- We call upon the Human Rights Council to establish a Commission of Inquiry to monitor and report on the Indian human rights violations in IOK and to regularity update the Council
- We also request the UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs to make an appeal to the world for launching a humanitarian corridor to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.
- With 44 experts on Mission, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan is one of the smallest UN peacekeeping missions. Its mandate should be revisited to strengthen it; and number of peacekeepers should be increased in view of the deteriorating peace and security situation.
- We request the OIC leadership to project the voice of Kashmiris to the UN Secretary-General and UN Secretary Council and urge them for immediate interventions in order to avert a bigger crisis not just for the Kashmiris and South Asia but for the entire globe.
- In accordance with its own Human Rights Commission’s recommendations, the OIC should lead a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against India.