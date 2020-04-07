Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : The authorities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday shifted the detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to her residence, a report reaching here from across the Line of Control Tuesday said.

The order issued by the occupied state Home Department stated that Mufti, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since August 4, last year, would continue to remain under detention and only her place of detention had been changed.

Meanwhile, former IOJK chief minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet demanded her release.

"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out," Omar tweeted.

Expressing anger over Mehbooba's continuous detention, Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mahbooba Mufti, who uses twitter account of her mother wrote, "Ms Mufti is home but still booked under PSA. Media wasn't given access to her at all despite waiting for hours. Is GOI (Government of India) scared that she'll articulate her views on illegal abrogation of Article 370 ? Time doesn't change facts or erase a betrayal etched in memory."