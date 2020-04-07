UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Detained Mehbooba Mufti Shifted To Her Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

The authorities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday shifted the detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to her residence, a report reaching here from across the Line of Control Tuesday said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : The authorities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday shifted the detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to her residence, a report reaching here from across the Line of Control Tuesday said.

The order issued by the occupied state Home Department stated that Mufti, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since August 4, last year, would continue to remain under detention and only her place of detention had been changed.

Meanwhile, former IOJK chief minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet demanded her release.

"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out," Omar tweeted.

Expressing anger over Mehbooba's continuous detention, Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mahbooba Mufti, who uses twitter account of her mother wrote, "Ms Mufti is home but still booked under PSA. Media wasn't given access to her at all despite waiting for hours. Is GOI (Government of India) scared that she'll articulate her views on illegal abrogation of Article 370 ? Time doesn't change facts or erase a betrayal etched in memory."

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Twitter Jammu Colombian Peso August Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

56 minutes ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 minute ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 minute ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

1 minute ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

1 minute ago

SSP distributes ration bags among poor people

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.