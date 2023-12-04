Open Menu

Development, Welfare, Prosperity Of AJK Foremost Priority: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Development, welfare, prosperity of AJK foremost priority: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the development, welfare, and prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir was his first and foremost priority

MIRPUR (AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the development, welfare, and prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir was his first and foremost priority.

He expressed these remarks while speaking to a delegation that called on him in the federal metropolis, according to a press release.

The delegation from the Budhing area was comprised of members of the District Council including Raja Faheem Akhtar, Raja Zulfikar Ali, Raja Munaf Khan, Raja Naseer Khaliq, Haji Mohammad Aslam, Raja Tahir Waheed. On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure the provision of health facilities, education, and all other basic facilities to the people.

He said that funds have been allocated for the construction of roads in Azad Kashmir. He said that the government was planning to set up an endowment fund for orphans, divorced women, widows, and disabled persons under which twenty thousand rupees would be transferred to their accounts through easy Paisa.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that the government was paying full attention to projects of public interest to provide better facilities to the masses. The delegation congratulated the Prime Minister for adopting pro-public and public-friendly policies, improving governance in the region. The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the approval of the water supply scheme for the Budhing area.

