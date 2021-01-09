DG health Azad Kashmir Sardar Aftab puts DHQ hospital Bagh on the panel

The Director General Health Azad Kashmir Sardar Aftab Hussain Khan has put the DHQ Hospital Bagh on panel to facilitate the masses with free better health care and treatment under the Health Facilitation Program

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Director General Health Azad Kashmir Sardar Aftab Hussain Khan has put the DHQ Hospital Bagh on panel to facilitate the masses with free better health care and treatment under the Health Facilitation Program.

He inaugurated the program here and Director Federal Health Facilitation Program Dr. Gulzar Ahmed,Focal Person Health facilitation Program Azad Kashmir Dr.

Amir Shehzad Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Bagh Raja Aftab Ahmed, representatives of Salik Development Foundation ,State Life Pakistan and other concerned health officials were present on the occasion.

The AJK DG Health in his speech said that Health Facilitation Program was a welcome step of the federal government which will help the needy persons to seek free health facilities.

He hoped that incumbent government will launch more such public friendly programs and projects for the welfare of the common citizens.