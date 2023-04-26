(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said reiteration of the national principled stance on the Kashmir issue by ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif had boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control.

It had sent a clear message to India that Kashmir was not its integral part, rather an internationally recognized dispute that needed to be addressed peacefully, keeping in view its legal and historical perspective, he said in a statement.

The AJK president reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to carry forward the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion, saying India should bear in mind the fact that it could not suppress their spirit of freedom with the use of force.

He said the people of Kashmir stood shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of the country. Along with the Pakistan Army, Kashmiris were ready to respond to any aggression and to defend every inch of the country in case of any misadventure by the enemy, he added.