DG KIM Presents Annual Report To President Azad Jammu And Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Director General, Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) Brigadier (Retd) Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah Friday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and presented him the annual report of his institution

The DG KIM, briefed the president on the aims and objectives of the institute besides the ongoing projects, courses and workshops being offered by the institution.

Shah told the president that the KIM also works as a think tank for the Azad Kashmir government. The institution was being visited by domestic and foreign delegations frequently, he added.

AJK President while appreciating the performance of the institute directed the KIM's DG to carry forward its tradition paying special attention to the training of the bureaucracy.

"Since the bureaucracy plays an important role in running government affairs, it is imperative that effective measures are taken to train the bureaucracy in line with the modern requirements", the president said, adding that focusing on training programmes for state officials and government workers would be instrumental in improving the overall performance of the government.

The president also stressed the need for using modern technology such as E-Governance and promoting a paperless work environment in government offices.

