DHF Calls For Strike On Modi's Visit To IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:26 PM

DHF calls for strike on Modi's visit to IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat (Freedom) Front (DHF), while endorsing the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) call for strike on Modi's visit to Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), has appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe a complete strike on the day.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the DHF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that Modi's visit to Kashmir was tantamount to rubbing salt on Kashmiris' wounds.

"The man whose hands are soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris has no right whatsoever to visit Kashmir", Rehman said, adding that Modi was responsible for killing hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris who were brutally martyred by the Indian occupation forces.

Referring to enforced disappearances, killing of youth in fake encounters, the spokesman said that thousands of Kashmiris laying buried in unnamed mass graves stretched all across the territory speak volumes about Indian repression and brutalities against Kashmiris.

Terming the visit as part of BJP government's ploy to mislead the international community, the DHF spokesman said that the visit was merely a political stunt intended to project the so-called normalcy narrative on Kashmir.

Reiterating the forum's call for a complete strike on the day, he said, "Kashmiris would yet again foil the BJP's nefarious designs and conspiracies it has been hatching against Kashmiris.

