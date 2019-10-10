UrduPoint.com
DHQ Mirpur Refers 64 Earthquake Injured To Outstation Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

In order to provide advanced and better treatment to the injured of earthquake, the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur has referred 64 injured to the hospitals in Mangla, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to provide advanced and better treatment to the injured of earthquake, the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur has referred 64 injured to the hospitals in Mangla, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), all possible healthcare facilities were extended to the victims of earthquake with proper medical teams, whereas, the patients under treatment were referred for further treatment as per their medical requirement.

A medical team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) comprising nine doctors, three paramedics, three ambulances and 200 basic life saving medicines and surgical kits had also been deployed in DHQ Hospital Mirpur and affected areas.

However, a portable X-Ray machine had been mobilized by Polyclinic which NDMA shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur. The machine was being used by the DHQ Hospital to diagnose patients.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab had provided 20 ambulances, six rescue vehicles and 110 rescuers to conduct relief and rescue activities in the disaster hit areas.

Moreover, joint rescue teams consisting of Rescue 1122, Armed Forces and civil society conducted rescue operations and provided emergency care to the affectees.

Currently, concerned authorities are working on cleaning of rubble and restoration of damaged and broken roads and infrastructure linkages. Moreover, in this regard heavy machinery and other relevant resources have been deployed in the affected areas.

The NDMA and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) have established field coordination offices at Mirpur to better coordinate response efforts on-ground. Pakistan Army had been employed for distribution of relief items and for conducting damage assessment whereas SDMA had released Rs 2 million to Deputy Commissioner Mirpur and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to meet urgent and emergency needs.

