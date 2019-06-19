UrduPoint.com
Dialogue Only Way To Resolve Kashmir Dispute: Maulana Qummi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

The Chief Patron of Pairwan-i-Wilayat, Maulana Sibti Shabbir Qummi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has urged India and Pakistan to adopt a positive and realistic approach by holding dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute and other bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chief Patron of Pairwan-i-Wilayat, Maulana Sibti Shabbir Qummi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has urged India and Pakistan to adopt a positive and realistic approach by holding dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute and other bilateral issues.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Maulana Qummi said this during the party's General Council meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.

He said, Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has repeatedly given a clear message to New Delhi that he wants to resolve bilateral disputes through dialogue, but New Delhi has not responded properly to his appeal.

He lamented that India time and again had escaped from the conversation and adopted unrealistic approach which had always hindered the way towards the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and all other bilateral issues.

He said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives on daily basis for the sacred cause of freedom despite facing Indian brutalities.

Stressing that peace in the region was threatened due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute, Maulana Qummi said violence of any proportion doesn't provide a solution to any problem.

He maintained that Indian attempts to suppress the genuine voice of the people of the territory were not acceptable to the Kashmiris who would continue their struggle till the dispute was resolved according to their wishes and aspirations.

