Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir dispute: Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that India has been manipulating terrorism in Balochistan province to avert stiff resistance and pressure it is facing in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing faculty members and students of Balochistan University at Quetta on Wednesday, he said that the people of both Balochistan and Kashmir were the victims of Indian terrorism, and India's terrorism in Balochistan was designed to prevent Pakistan from raising its voice for the Kashmiri people on the international level, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that India through neither repressive means nor lucrative economic offers could deter the valiant Kashmiri people from their just cause for the attainment of their right to self-determination.

"India must note that Balochistan is a constitutional and lawful part of Pakistan, while Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided," he said adding that India's interference and terrorism in Balochistan violated international laws and principles.

He said that popular uprising in Kashmir had a history as old as 200 years, and it was not wise to declare it terrorism and to blame Pakistan for patronizing it.

The ongoing movement for liberation from Indian clutches since 1947 has actually been the continuation of the liberation movement against Dogra rule, he added.

The AJK president said that Islamabad-Delhi and Muzaffarabad-Srinagar talks were the only way to find a durable solution to 70 years old Kashmir issue and to ensure peace, security and stability of South Asia.

"The game of death and destruction in occupied Kashmir must end now because the use of force by India could not defeat the will of Kashmiri people," he added.

Touching upon the situation of Balochistan province, Sardar Masood Khan said that the time had come for the end of deprivations of the people of this province, and now Balochistan was set to enter a new era of progress and prosperity. The establishment of Balochistan University and the expanding network of educational institutions are the self-explanatory proofs in this regard, he maintained.

Later, during a question-answer session, the AJK president said that misunderstandings between federation and its different units have never been a new development in the world. However, in Pakistan, the working relationship between the centre and the provinces are improving a lot.

About the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said that the OIC had always supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. Besides, the United Nations, international human rights bodies and parliaments of different countries are demanding an end to gross human rights violations and repeal of black laws imposed in occupied Kashmir.