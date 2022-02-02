Different organizations planned to hold rallies on Kashmir Day in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Various religious and political parties planned to hold rallies and demonstrations across the Sukkur region on Feb 5 to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day as a support to the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Various religious and political parties planned to hold rallies and demonstrations across the Sukkur region on Feb 5 to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day as a support to the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination.

In Sukkur, the Jamaat-i-Islami has planned a 'Kashmir Solidarity Rally' which will be addressed by its senior leaders including Molana Hizbul Ullah Jakhro, Mumataz Hussain Sehto and others. According to Ameer JI Sukkur Chapter, Molana Hizibullah, a large number of people, including women and children will participate in the rally which started from clock tower chowk to Press club Sukkur.

He informed that the participants would chant slogans against Indian forces' brutalities in the held valley.

He further said that peace cannot be restored until the issues of Kashmir and Palestine are not resolved.

"Kashmiris must get their right to self-determination. India has already accepted their right on the floor of the United Nations. All Muslim countries should come forward and play their due role in helping the Kashmir issue," he said.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and All Pakistan Muslim League, besides other organizations will also hold protest rallies and demonstrations across the Northern Sindh to mark the day.