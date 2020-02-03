Different programs chalked out to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day held in Bahawalpur

Different events will be held in Bahawalpur to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day on (February 5 )to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris facing atrocities of Indian armed forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Different events will be held in Bahawalpur to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day on (February 5 )to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris facing atrocities of Indian armed forces.

A rallies will be taken out from different areas of the city first one would starts from the Commissioner Office to Farid Gate led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal.

Another rally will be taken out from Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur which would be led by Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

A seminar will be held at Daanish school Hasilpur. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed will be Chief Guest. A books exhibition will be held at Central library in which books related to Kashmir struggle would be put on display.