ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):Experts on Sunday said that It is a good opportunity for Pakistan to effectively highlight Kashmir issue on important international fora and so far, the diplomacy of Pakistan on Kashmir dispute is very effective and impressive.

Talking in Radio program, experts said the world is looking for the address of PM Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and acknowledges that Pakistan is aggressively defending the case of Kashmiri people.

Expert on International relation Dr. A.Z. Hilali said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would assure the world community to put pressure on India.

The statement of PM Imran Khan that any emotional attempt to cross the LoC from Pakistan would in fact adversely affect the struggle of their besieged brethren in occupied Kashmir is commended by the world.

He said, no one could imagine the sufferings of Kashmiris who were under the strict curfew in Held Kashmir for the last 45 days. Narendra Modi was adopting the policy of fascist regime. Indian cruel face has been exposed in front of the world. Indian policies in Kashmir were being criticized by different countries.

Pakistani and International media was playing a responsible role in highlighting Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir, he added.

President, Pak-American Democratic Forum Dr. Ashraf Toor said, the foreign policy of Pakistan is in line of international norms. Pakistan, despite of anger on Indian move in Occupied Kashmir, still expressing restraints against Indian aggression.

The opinion of over ninety five per cent members of the United Nations have supported the stance of Pakistan and expressed concerns over Indian human rights violations in Kashmir.

Dr. Ashraf said, the world has also criticized Indian act to exclude nearly two million people from Assam citizen list. The consequences of Indian policy appeared in the form of fragile Indian economy.

Legal Expert Shah Khawar said the address of Imran Khan at UNGA will be vital as he would highlight Indian unilateral decision of abolishing special status of Kashmir and human rights violation by imposing strict curfew since last 48 days.

"I am confident that conscience of the international community will be shaken", he said adding, in the sidelines meeting with different leader, Prime Minister will definitely tell that Kashmir issue is no more a bilateral issue and if the issue is not resolved it would have a negative impact only on South Asian region but on the entire world.

He said, India has violated all international and national agreements regarding Kashmir.

Pro-Indian politicians were admitting the mistake of ancestors for affiliation with India. It was unfortunate that OIC has not condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir as strongly as it should have.

Hurriyet Leader Nazir Ahmed Shawl said Pakistan was making all out efforts to advocate the case of Kashmiris at all forums through effective diplomacy. PM Imran Khan would address the UNGA where representatives of entire world would be present.

The top priority of PM Imran Khan at UNGA is to expose cruel Indian face and make the world realize that Indian government is in hands of fascist and terrorist leaders, he remarked.

He said, Kashmiris were being deprived of their basic rights including food and medicines. There were four nuclear powers neighboring Kashmir valley and any escalation would have an impact on entire world.

He emphasized that PM Imran Khan should tell the world about the sensitivity of Kashmir issue. If the Kashmiris were not given their right to self-determination, peace and stability in the region would be never possible.

"We are not expecting soft corner from futile Indian government. It is the responsibility of the United Nations to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with its own Resolutions", he added.

Another Hurriyet Leader Raja Najabat Hussain said, "As a Kashmiri, I would expect PM Imran Khan to highlight Kashmir issue at UNGA and urge United Nations to resolve this core dispute in accordance with its own resolutions".

PM Imran Khan using this forum would urge UN Human Rights Commission to send fact finding mission to the Held Kashmir.

"We are doing all possible at our level to resolve Kashmir issue and demand the international community to play a leading role to take Kashmir issue towards logical end", he stated.

Hurriyet Leader said, Kashmiris have been struggling for their right to self-determination for the last seventy years. Kashmiris consider Pakistan as their only support. Kashmiris wanted themselves to be buried in Pakistani flags and young Kashmiris raise slogans 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'.

The actual legal position on Kashmir is that the dispute must be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people through plebiscite, he added.