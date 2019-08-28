UrduPoint.com
Dis-connectivity, Internet Cut Off In IOK, May Lead To Human Rights Crisis

Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

Indian government's revocation of special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and its oppressive acts to cut off connectivity and communications, are clearly massive human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian government's revocation of special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and its oppressive acts to cut off connectivity and communications, are clearly massive human rights violations.

Women human rights activists talking to APP, said that internet and phone lines were shut down, leaving more than seven million people in the region unable to connect with the outer world.

Women working as human rights activists were worried about the violation of women human rights in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fouzia Shahid, a senior journalist and human rights activist told APP that cellular service, internet services were disrupted leaving Kashmiris without any communication with the outer world, which was against their right for freedom of expression.

She said India could not stop journalists from raising voices against Indian atrocities. The brutal act of killing of Abid Youasf and Ahmad Butt during the coverage of Indian violation in the occupied valley was deplorable.

Senior leader Hameed Lone said that the Indian troops in IOK had fired pellet guns on 69 year old woman and others.

He said the revoking of Article 370 could not discourage and unbridled violence against women, youth and children could never change their demand and struggle for freedom.

