UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disabled Persons Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashimiris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:13 PM

Disabled persons organize rally to express solidarity with Kashimiris

As the protests and rallies to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir are gaining momentum in Pakistan with every passing day, the disabled community from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a rally in front of Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and strongly condemned Indian government's violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :As the protests and rallies to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir are gaining momentum in Pakistan with every passing day, the disabled community from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a rally in front of Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and strongly condemned Indian government's violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir .

They said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united against Indian move to make Kashmir its own part without giving right to self-determination to Kashmiris, adding that they are with Pak Armed Forces and would make the India realize that Pakistan could give befitting response to any of its aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, a handicapped Hafiz Hamid Nawaz hailing from Waziristan said being Muslim and Pakistani, they have great affection for Kashmiri people, adding that from Bajaur to Waziristan all the tribal people are supporting Pakistan Armed Forces against India's possible aggression.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir warned India to refrain from aggression in Kashmir and violation of Line of Control saying that being a nuclear state, Pakistan could give befitting response to India. "India should not consider Pakistan's nuclear bombs as firecracker," he remarked.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi had remained member of extremist Hindu outfit RSS and have turned a blind eye towards ongoing human rights violation in Held Kashmir, adding "Prime Minister Imran Khan better knows how to deal with such terrorist PM Modi."Ajmal Wazir further said that Modi should have to solve Kashmir issue politically or diplomatically rather resorting to use of force against innocent people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Peshawar Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nuclear Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree Future ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Announce Fresh Drone Strikes on Sa ..

2 minutes ago

Trust in Salvini Drops Over Several Times More Tha ..

2 minutes ago

Attackers kill 26 in Mexico bar fire

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Market launches FinTech Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Role of police is acknowledged by the society; IGP ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.