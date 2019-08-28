Disabled persons organize rally to express solidarity with Kashimiris

As the protests and rallies to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir are gaining momentum in Pakistan with every passing day, the disabled community from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a rally in front of Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday and strongly condemned Indian government's violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir

They said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united against Indian move to make Kashmir its own part without giving right to self-determination to Kashmiris, adding that they are with Pak Armed Forces and would make the India realize that Pakistan could give befitting response to any of its aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, a handicapped Hafiz Hamid Nawaz hailing from Waziristan said being Muslim and Pakistani, they have great affection for Kashmiri people, adding that from Bajaur to Waziristan all the tribal people are supporting Pakistan Armed Forces against India's possible aggression.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir warned India to refrain from aggression in Kashmir and violation of Line of Control saying that being a nuclear state, Pakistan could give befitting response to India. "India should not consider Pakistan's nuclear bombs as firecracker," he remarked.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi had remained member of extremist Hindu outfit RSS and have turned a blind eye towards ongoing human rights violation in Held Kashmir, adding "Prime Minister Imran Khan better knows how to deal with such terrorist PM Modi."Ajmal Wazir further said that Modi should have to solve Kashmir issue politically or diplomatically rather resorting to use of force against innocent people of Kashmir.