UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disastrous War Cannot Be Ruled Out After Indian Action: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:03 PM

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian action: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has that the abrogation of article 370 by India is the defeat of Sheikh Abdullah and Mufti Saeed families in occupied Kashmir because under the umbrella of this article, they had been protecting India's interest in the held territory for the last 70 years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has that the abrogation of article 370 by India is the defeat of Sheikh Abdullah and Mufti Saeed families in occupied Kashmir because under the umbrella of this article, they had been protecting India's interest in the held territory for the last 70 years.

"After the repeal of article 370, the pro-India Kashmiri parties (National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party) have no option but to join the liberation movement against India," he said while talking to media at Kashmir House here on Wednesday,. Cautioning that striping of special status of Kashmir by India may spark off a horrible war in the region, which may engulf the whole world, Masood urged the UN Security Council to immediately convene its session, and take notice of the Indian aggression and ensure peace and security in the region before the flames of war spark off. He thanked the Pakistani nation, parliament, and the political parties for unanimously extending forthright support to their Kashmiri brethren. "The unflinching support by Pakistani nation will boost the morale of Kashmiri people engaged in liberation struggle and will infuse a new spirit among them," he added. Khan said that majority of the Kashmiri people had been, and is still opposed to India.

The steps being taken by the bewildered Indian government will not help in resolving the Kashmir issue, he said adding that on the contrary, it will further complicate the situation. The AJK president described revocation of article 35-A as a well planned heinous conspiracy designed to deprive the Kashmiri people of several rights, and to turn their majority into a minority in the state. This step by India had sent a wave of great anguish and resentment to the Kashmiris living across the globe. Sardar Masood Khan said that he had been meeting the Pakistani parliamentarians for the last two days, and is apprising them of the fast deteriorating situation of occupied Kashmir. The Kashmir conflict is the issue of the future of 15 million Kashmiri people, and the issue is still on the UN agenda as an internationally-recognized dispute, he said and added that India cannot unilaterally eliminate it through a presidential decree nor can it suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination. The state president said that there were three parties to the Kashmir dispute - Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri people, while the United Nations is the fourth party. India is not competent to take any unilateral step on Kashmir without approval of the remaining three parties, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Minority Parliament Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May National University Media Mufti Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

13 seconds ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

8 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

24 minutes ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

24 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Infrastructure Deve ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.