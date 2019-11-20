UrduPoint.com
Disbursement Of Special Compensatory Package Among Earthquake Affectees To Begin Next Month: AJK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday said disbursement of stipulated financial relief amount under recently-announced Special Compensatory Package among the earthquake-hit Mirpur affectees will begin next month

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday said disbursement of stipulated financial relief amount under recently-announced Special Compensatory Package among the earthquake-hit Mirpur affectees will begin next month.

In an exclusive interview to APP here, the AJK prime minister said that his government had already approved a Special Compensation Package for September 24 deadly earthquake-stricken Mirpur enhancing the volume of the compensatory relief from three to five times.

AJK's seasoned Bureaucrat and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, newly-elected President of Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Maqsood Mirza and Vice President Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan were also present on this occasion.

He revealed that the approval had been given at a high-level meeting presided over by AJK prime minister at WAPDA rest house Mangla near here.

To a question, AJK prime Minister observed that the disbursement of the financial package among the calamity hit Mirpur population had to be slightly delayed for few days because of announcement of the elections schedule to the vacant Mirpur LA-3 seat of AJK legislative Assembly being held on November 24.

Under this special package, the government has announced to pay Rs. 10,00,000 per deceased, 800,000 for permanent disability, 100,000 for severe injury, 20,000 for minor injuries, Rs. 500,000 for complete house damaged, 200,000 for partial house damage, 50,000 for protection wall, 200,000 for commercial dairy farm, 100,000 for the loss of cattle heads, 75,000 for small vehicle and 30,000 for motorcycle.

It is for the first time that government is compensating the losses of dairy farms, poultry farms, protection walls, cattle heads, sheds and other properties in addition to the compensation of damaged houses and casualties, he underlined.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the institutions concerned to immediately compensate the affectees through one-time payment process and start providing the design for the new construction from village level.

"Not more than three days to be taken for the approval of design for the construction" the premier further directed.

Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), Buildings Department, Mirpur Development and Housing Authority (MDHA) and district administration would immediately start work on it.

Haider said that compensatory relief package was specially considered for the earthquake affectees to enable them to stand on their feet. "We cannot compensate the actual losses. However, it is an attempt to at-least start the life again", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said compensation would be transparently distributed among the affectees. "No deserving person or family would be left without compensation", he added.

He lauded Mirpur Division administration headed by the Div. Commissioner / Relief Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb and other line departments for their well coordinated joint efforts while responding the 24th September's natural calamity.

It may be added that 3010 houses totally damaged while 7330 were partially damaged during the quake. 375 dairy farms, 561 sheds and 1101 other properties were also damaged. Building Code will be strictly implemented in new construction.

Authorities have decided that new constructions would be made in the light of the recommendations of geological report which was carried out after Mirpur quake. Camps would be set up in the villages to approve housing and other construction designs. The meeting decided to establish District Reconstruction Unit (DRU) in Mirpur.

At the same time on the special directives of AJK Prime Minister, a seven member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) has been constituted so far to coordinate with the government of Pakistan for the required financial assistance during the rehabilitation and reconstruction program.

Several other decisions related to the early rehabilitation and reconstruction program in quake affected areas were also taken in the meeting attended by the AJK cabinet members and Legislative Assembly members, Secretaries and heads of various nation-building institutions and officials concerned.

