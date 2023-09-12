Discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam increased

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) : The seasonal discharge of water, with a gradual increase on a daily routine basis from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam continued for the 7th consecutive day on Tuesday.

3.70 feet of water was discharged 7th success day on Tuesday from the country's largest fully packed Mangla Dam reservoir since its full impounding this season to the maximum level of 1242 feet, official sources told APP Tuesday night.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, according to the sources.

Mangla dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, present level of 1238.30 feet, maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, and live storage on Saturday of 7.061 MAF as recorded on Tuesday, the media wing of WAPDA said on Tuesday.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 15700 cusecs with outflows of the same 45000 cusecs of water from the dam on Tuesday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Tuesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 110900 cusecs and Outflows 140000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 22500 cusecs and Outflows 22500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 112500 cusecs and Outflow 112500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15700 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 52800 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 147800 cusecs and Outflows 139800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 157700 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 141500 cusecs and Outflows 118100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 145000 cusecs and Outflows 115400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 109900 cusecs and Outflows 55200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 66200 cusecs and Outflows 62400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 18800 cusecs and Outflow 3200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 37400 cusecs and Outflows 20500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1545.62 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.557 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1238.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.061 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.107 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.