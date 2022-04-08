UrduPoint.com

Dispensation Of Quality Higher Education Atop Priorities Of AJK Govt: Barrister Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Dispensation of quality higher education atop priorities of AJK govt: Barrister Sultan

Public Sector Azad Jammu Kashmir University Syndicate Committee meeting Thursday held under the Chairmanship of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 08 (APP) ::Public Sector Azad Jammu Kashmir University Syndicate Committee meeting Thursday held under the Chairmanship of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The participants discussed in detail the twenty-point agenda of the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said that the government would utilize all available resources to improve the quality of education in the universities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

"I am happy to hear that the AJK University is one of the few major universities in Pakistan", he said.

