Displaced Kashmiri families protest against Indian brutalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The displaced and divided families of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) Friday organized a forceful protest demonstration in front of National Press Club (NPC) here, demanding implementation of United Nations resolutions to ensure Kashmiris exercise their right of self-determination.

The demonstration was organized by the Kashmir civil society with an objective to attract world attention towards the gross human rights violations in IoK, the current siege and lockdown of entire state as well as inaction by world community towards this long-lingering dispute.

The protesting families, including children and women, were carrying placards, banners and Kashmiri and Pakistani flags and have been chanting slogans against India "Go India Go Back" "We want freedom" to knock the door of world conscious.

Addressing the protest demonstration, speakers strongly condemned India for committing atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir on innocent people.

They demanded that International community, especially United Nations should implement its own resolution on Kashmir which were being violated by India.

Speakers said that Kashmir people would never accept any so-called legislation by India about Kashmir, adding that people of occupied Kashmir were facing curfew, pellet guns and straight firing by Indian forces when they demand their rights.

They further said that it was the responsibility of United Nations to take action in light of its own resolutions and ensure Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

The protesters strongly rejected Indian unilateral decision to abolish special status for Indian held Kashmir (IHK), adding that people of occupied Kashmir would never stop their struggle for right of self determination.

The demonstrators said that this demonstration was being held at an occasion when the United Nations Security Council was holding a consultative session to discuss current situation of Kashmir, expressing the hope that the world community would come forward and provide relief to Kashmiris who have been facing Indian State Terrorism since decades.