Dist Admin Finalizes Preparedness To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:44 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :District Administration finalized preparations to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in the city here on Thursday.
A seminar will be organized in connection with the day at Jiannah library wherein Provincial Minister, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi will be chief guest.
A rally will also be taken out after the seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren which will be led by the minister.
Likewise, different schools and health department employees will also organize rallies.