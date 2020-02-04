Dist govt Multan devises plan to hold grand ceremony on Kashmir Day

Grand ceremony of Kashmir Solidarity Day would be organized tomorrow (Feb 5) here at Government Pilot Secondary School under auspices of local district government

MULTAN, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Grand ceremony of Kashmir Solidarity Day would be organized tomorrow (Feb 5) here at Government Pilot Secondary school under auspices of local district government.

Official spokesman said Tuesday, DC Amir Khatak, parliamentarians and citizens from different schools of thoughts would come to participate on the occasion. An outstanding competition of patriotic songs and speech would be conducted among students of different secondary educational institutions. A rally would be taken out from Pilot Secondary School to Nawan Sher intersection after concluding the ceremony.

Earlier, an auspicious seminar was arranged by district administration to support Kashmir cause at Multan Arts Council the other day. It was also followed by a rally attended by scores of students hailing from different educational institutions among women and children.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Mohander Pal Singh, ADC Hidayatullah, CEO education Riaz Khan, RE Multan Arts Council Tahir Mahmood and DC Secondary Education Saeed Ahmad participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said entire nation had stood behind Kashmiri brethren, with its army securing position shoulder to shoulder to curb any would-be nefarious planning by the enemy forces.He said time wasn't far away when India would be dismantled into pieces following its impure design and agenda chalked out against minorities. He said that India couldn't suppress voice of innocent inhabitants of the valley.

MPA Mohander Pal said Kashmir is jugular vein of the country what Quaid Azam had made clear to entire globe during his life. He predicted that sooner or later states of Asam, Khalistan and Kashmir would be liberated from India.

RE Multan Arts Council (MAC) announced that the council hall would be provided free of cost to any of the organization which wanted to conduct program on Kashmir cause on Feb 5.

A rally was taken out from MAC to Pull Mouj Darya after concluding the seminar. Some selected children of different schools presented tableau to project atrocities committing in Indian Occupied Kashmir which grieved participants of the colloquium.