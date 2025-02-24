Distinguished Kashmiri Journalist Ather Masood Wani Laid To Rest
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Renowned Kashmiri journalist, editor-in-chief of Weekly 'Kasheer' and columnist Athar Masood Wani, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness, was laid to rest at Satellite town graveyard after funeral prayer held at Quaid-e-Azam Park, F-Block in Rawalpindi on Monday
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2025) Renowned Kashmiri journalist, editor-in-chief of Weekly 'Kasheer' and columnist Athar Masood Wani, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness, was laid to rest at Satellite town graveyard after funeral prayer held at Quaid-e-Azam Park, F-Block in Rawalpindi on Monday.
The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of mourners including notable figures from all walks of life including former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Addition Chief Secretary (Development), AJK Govt [Retd] Farhat Ali Mir, AJK Government Minister Ahmad Raza Qadri, Former Senior Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, Former Information Minister Sardar Abid Hussain Abid, Former Kashmir Council member Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Former Additional Chief Secretary General Farhat Ali Mir, Former Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr.
Muhammad Asif, Former Secretary Information Shaukat Majid Malik, Director Information Raja Amjad Hussain Manhas, Director Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Khan Afser Khan, Deputy Director Sardar Sajid Mahmood, Incharge Social Media Sardar Najeeb-ul-Ghafar, Superintendent Jails Khana Jat Khawaja Sanaullah Dar, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, President AKNS Amjad Chaudhry, Chief Editor Kashmir Express Sardar Zahid Tabassum, Chief Editor Kashmir Post Altaf Butt, Chief Editor Kashmir Link Akram Shah, Senior APHC leader Mahmoud Ahmed, journalists and other political, social and religious figures from various parts of the country including AJK.
