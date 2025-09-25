District Admin demonstrates resolve with flag march

The District Administration in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday conducted a comprehensive flag march to showcase its commitment to maintaining law and order in the district

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The District Administration in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday conducted a comprehensive flag march to showcase its commitment to maintaining law and order in the district.

According to the details, led by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khurram Iqbal, the flag march aimed to ensure the safety and security of citizens, institutions, and government property.

The Primary objective of the flag march was to keep the public informed about the measures taken by the administration and police to uphold the rule of law and constitution. The march, which commenced at Central Chowk Shaheedan and culminated at the District Courts premises, passed through major roads and streets, including Afzalpur, Jatlan, and Khaliqabad.

The event demonstrated the authorities' firm resolve to maintain peace and order in the district.

During the flag march, law enforcement agencies and police personnel showed enthusiasm and dedication to their duties.

DC Yasir Riaz and SSP Khurram Iqbal emphasized that all law enforcement agencies in Mirpur district are fully alert and prepared to provide safety and protection to the public. They also warned that any attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated, and those involved would face strict action.

