UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Sanghar Takes Out Rally To Mark Unity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

District Admin Sanghar takes out rally to mark unity with Kashmiris

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on February 5 to mark unity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on February 5 to mark unity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In this regard,a rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali was taken out from Municipal committee office, which culminated at Sanghar Press Club.

A large number of govt officers, civil society activists, teachers, students, NGOs representatives and citizens participated in the rally.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Civil Society Nasir Sanghar February From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks UK hospital to postpone his surg ..

7 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on JCPOA Parties to Follow Obligation ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Russia Making Comprehensive Effort to ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.