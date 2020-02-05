District Admin Sanghar takes out rally to mark unity with Kashmiris

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on February 5 to mark unity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on February 5 to mark unity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In this regard,a rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali was taken out from Municipal committee office, which culminated at Sanghar Press Club.

A large number of govt officers, civil society activists, teachers, students, NGOs representatives and citizens participated in the rally.