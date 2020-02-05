District Admin Sanghar Takes Out Rally To Mark Unity With Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on February 5 to mark unity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.
In this regard,a rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali was taken out from Municipal committee office, which culminated at Sanghar Press Club.
A large number of govt officers, civil society activists, teachers, students, NGOs representatives and citizens participated in the rally.