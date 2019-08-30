District Bar Association Observes Kashmir Hour
Fri 30th August 2019
The District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday observed Kashmir Hour and taken out a solidarity rally
DBA President Ch Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman and Secretary Rana Shahid Munir led the rally which was participated by large a number of lawyers.
The rally was taken out from District Council Chowk to Clock Tower Chowk via Press Club and Kutchehry Bazaar.
Addressing the participants, Secretary Shahid Munir said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and "We condemned the Indian atrocities."He demanded the United Nations and International Organization to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.