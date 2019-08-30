UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Bar Association Observes Kashmir Hour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

District Bar Association observes Kashmir Hour

The District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday observed Kashmir Hour and taken out a solidarity rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday observed Kashmir Hour and taken out a solidarity rally.

DBA President Ch Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman and Secretary Rana Shahid Munir led the rally which was participated by large a number of lawyers.

The rally was taken out from District Council Chowk to Clock Tower Chowk via Press Club and Kutchehry Bazaar.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Shahid Munir said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and "We condemned the Indian atrocities."He demanded the United Nations and International Organization to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Lawyers From

Recent Stories

PITB observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Arfa Soft ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei Experience Ambassadors Capture the Best of ..

31 minutes ago

Minorities minister Ijaz Alam Augustine leads Kash ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l community compel India to resolve Kashmir di ..

2 minutes ago

Police, Railways hold rallies

2 minutes ago

Shopkeeper killed in Srinagar

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.