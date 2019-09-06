Distt govt organises Kashmir Solidarity rally

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The district government organised a Kashmir solidarity rally here on Friday.

The rally started from the Multan Arts Council and concluded at the Pull Mooj Darya.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Sabeen Gul and Waseem Khan Badozai, DC Amir Khatak and CPO Zubair Drayshuk, students, families of the martyrs and a large number of people participated in it.