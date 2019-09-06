UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Govt Organises Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:13 PM

Distt govt organises Kashmir Solidarity rally

The district government organised a Kashmir solidarity rally here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The district government organised a Kashmir solidarity rally here on Friday.

The rally started from the Multan Arts Council and concluded at the Pull Mooj Darya.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Sabeen Gul and Waseem Khan Badozai, DC Amir Khatak and CPO Zubair Drayshuk, students, families of the martyrs and a large number of people participated in it.

Related Topics

Multan Martyrs Shaheed From Government

Recent Stories

Test players support use of Kookaburra cricket bal ..

2 minutes ago

Decision to lure foreign investment lauded: Mian Z ..

13 minutes ago

PTI-AJK aghast over continued curfew and punitive ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Roscosmos With Reducing Price of Space ..

2 minutes ago

Mishal Malik urges int'l community to pressurize I ..

2 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad observe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.