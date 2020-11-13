Disunity harmful for Kashmir cause: AJK president

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that he does not believe in isolationism but establishing good relations with India depend on the Kashmir policy of New Delhi

In an interview with a private Pakistan TV channel, he said that despite hurdles created by India, the Kashmir issue had been frequently projected across the world and the global media has played an active role in this regard.

Responding to a question, he said that pro-India politicians of occupied Kashmir like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti showed their sympathy with the Kashmiri people only when they lose power. In the lust of power, these elements have repeatedly deceived the people of the occupied territory and never hesitate in stabbing in their back for their petty political interest.

He said adding that the arrest of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti along with Hurriyat leaders after August 5 last the year was nothing but to provide political mileage to them.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the majority of the Hurriyat and resistance leaders arrested last year are still rotting in prisons, while Abdullah and Mufti have been released to do politics and once again deceive the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question about the sedition case registered against AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, the state president said that this was a wrong move. It has been my firm stands that if Pakistan is to make some achievement on the Kashmir issue, it would have to promote unity and cohesion on every level.

Political polarization will destabilize Pakistan, and this would be the gravest setback to the Kashmir liberation movement, he warned.

He said that India had been attempting hard to suppress the voice of Kashmiris since August last year, but it has failed because the global media stands by the Kashmiri people.

"The global media had published significant reports on the situation in occupied Kashmir in September and October last but later, some other developments in the world diverted its attention from Kashmir, and it could not give due coverage to Kashmir issue," he regretted.

The AJK President said that in order to hide its crimes against humanity from the international community, India has banned the entry of not only media but the human rights groups also into occupied Kashmir.

However, whatever reports are leaked, are alarming, and in this state of affairs, the responsibilities of Pakistani media have enormously grown while correspondents of international news agencies and TV networks in Pakistan can appraise the world of the plight of Kashmiri people.

To yet another question, Sardar Masood Khan said that a systematic anti-Muslim campaign under the garb of so-called secularism has been carried out by India since 1947. However, the incumbent BJP-RSS regime has publicly started massacring the Muslims.

He unveiled it's Hindutva doctrine under which all non-Hindu minorities particularly the Muslims have been declared enemies. "The Hindutva doctrine is a hanging a sword on the heads of the Muslims of India and occupied Kashmir as well as the people of South Asia," he said and asserted that we would have to prepare ourselves to cope with this challenge.