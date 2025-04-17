Open Menu

Div. Commissioner Orders Intensification Of Security At Recreational Parks, Business Centers In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed the District Magistrate Mirpur to take immediate stringent measures to ensure the safety of life, property and honor of visitors at recreational parks including Asifa Bhutto Park, Jarrikas Park and Lehri Park and other recreational places in the Mirpur district

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2025) Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed the District Magistrate Mirpur to take immediate stringent measures to ensure the safety of life, property and honor of visitors at recreational parks including Asifa Bhutto Park, Jarrikas Park and Lehri Park and other recreational places in the Mirpur district.

"The administrators of all public parks should be required to ensure reliable security arrangements in the parks within a month. For this purpose, professional security guards should be deployed, he further advised, Divisional Administration spokesperson Javaid Malik told APP on Thursday.

The Commissioner, according to the Spokesperson, also directed the awareness boards should be installed at appropriate places regarding the presence of hidden cameras in the parks so that all visitors to the parks can be informed about this

The Commissioner directed that completion of the stipulated period, the report should be submitted through the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

In order to enhance the joys of life during this hustle and bustle, it is the primarily constitutional and legal responsibility of the state institutions to ensure the safety of life, property and honor and dignity of those visiting these parks, for which immediate steps must be taken, he concluded.

