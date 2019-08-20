UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Warn Of Grim Health Situation Amid Tight Curfew In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:48 AM

Doctors warn of grim health situation amid tight curfew in IOK

Doctors in Indian Occupied Kashmir have warned that the grim situation has led to a blatant denial of the right to healthcare amid unabated curfew and communication blackout imposed in the territory since August five

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctors in Indian Occupied Kashmir have warned that the grim situation has led to a blatant denial of the right to healthcare amid unabated curfew and communication blackout imposed in the territory since August five.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a group of 18 doctors from across India through a letter called for the lifting of the restrictions immediately. The lock down came after the Indian revoked the Article 370 of its constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. India then sent tens of thousands of troops to the Kashmir valley to counter protests.

Internet access has also been shut down in the area, which has stopped people communicating and caused havoc for shopkeepers and pharmacists who order their products online. It has been reported that vital supplies such as insulin and baby food are running out.3 The doctors warn of increasing shortages of drugs and problems with travel, including patients not being able to travel for routine care, people not being able to call for an ambulance, and staff struggling to get to work.

They wrote, "Some doctors worry about their patients on dialysis as only a few patients requiring dialysis from Srinagar have been able to come for treatment, while those living outside have not been able to reach the hospital. Certain medications are out of stock in the local stores and there is at least one report of a person having to fly to New Delhi to purchase medicines for a sick relative.

"There are reports of other patients who have not been able to reach the hospital in time for their scheduled cycle of chemotherapy.

The situation has also led to a lot of mental stress among a population already living with high levels of psychosocial stress."The group added, "In the current situation there is a blatant denial of the right to healthcare and the right to life. We call upon the Indian government to ease restrictions on communication and travel at the earliest to allow patients to access healthcare without hindrance."

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Drugs Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Media From Government

Recent Stories

Murray falls to Sandgren as singles comeback conti ..

3 minutes ago

Seven- year old girl murdered after rape in Akhree ..

31 minutes ago

Deaf South Korean tennis player Lee notches landma ..

31 minutes ago

Spain rails against Salvini's refusal to accept re ..

31 minutes ago

Curfew continues for 16th consecutive day in IoK

31 minutes ago

Tarbela dam reservoir reaches its maximum storage ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.