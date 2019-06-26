Documentation of Kashmir Freedom Struggle; AJK announces setting up of documentary museum

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday announced setting up of documentary museum (Kashmir Archive) with the pictorial evidence of Indian atrocities in Kashmir to document Kashmir liberation struggle

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) ,: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday announced setting up of documentary museum (Kashmir Archive) with the pictorial evidence of Indian atrocities in Kashmir to document Kashmir liberation struggle.

He was presiding a high level meeting of Kashmir liberation struggle on Wednesday. He said special steps should be taken to apprise the new generation of the country about Kashmir issue and UN resolutions.

He said All Parties Coordination Council should be made more effective and Indian atrocities should be highlighted over the globe through social media.

Haider underscored the need of policy and research forum and publication of an international journal.

In his briefing to AJK prime minister, Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar told that a think tank was set up in liberation cell.

He said Pakistan and world's renowned scholars were members of policy and research forum. An international journal was also published from its platform which was vetted by Pakistan Higher education Commission, he added.

He said scholars from Pakistan and different countries write their columns in the journal.

The AJK premier was told that website of Kashmir liberation cell was the first ever website of any organization in AJK. Complete record was maintained of the events taking place in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

The prime minister was further told that in line of his direction more than 225 demonstrations, processions, seminars and symposium were held in AJK on atrocities and human rights abuses of Indian forces. Groups of students had been made in AJK Universities who mail on situation in IOK to international organizations.

Addressing on the occasion, Haider said the APHC leadership and Kashmir Committee should also be made part of consultative process on Kashmir.

He said overseas Kashmiris especially important personalities should be contacted to convey them the latest situation obtaining in occupied kashmir.

He said he was more concerned on the situation in wake of elections in India adding that offer of dialogue by Modi was just a gimmick.

He said Modi had intensified genocide of Kashmiris and we need to step up efforts with government of Pakistan at international level. In this connection he would soon apprise the situation to foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam and other parliamentarians, he explained.

All the political parties of AJK would be taken on board for it. He assured that All Parties Coordination Council would be made more effective.

Meanwhile, the AJK premier reiterated that Mirpur would be developed into a modern international city for tourism.

Talking to a delegation of Mirpur journalists on Wednesday he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Mirpur for Mangla Dam uprising project. Had master plan implemented in the past Mirpur would have been a model city today, he added.

He said his government intervened in illegal allotment of plots in Mirpur. He was hopeful that industrial zone in Mirpur would bring about economic revolution in the State.

He said in the past three years there was growth and development in cities and rural areas from Bhimber to Tao Butt.