UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dog Bite Cases Rising In IOK; 2322 Reported In Just 4-months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:32 PM

Dog bite cases rising in IOK; 2322 reported in just 4-months

In Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the number of dog bite cases is mounting with each passing with official figures revealing that over 2300 persons were bitten in the last four months in the held valley, says a report reaching here Saturday evening from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : In Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the number of dog bite cases is mounting with each passing with official figures revealing that over 2300 persons were bitten in the last four months in the held valley, says a report reaching here Saturday evening from across the line of control.

Quoting an official, the report revealed that the Immunoglobulin essential for the severe cases were not sufficiently available.

Official figures available in occupied Srinagar disclosed that 2322 people, mostly children, were bitten from April 1 to till date in the valley. 1491 cases with severe wounds were also among the 2322 cases.

The report continued quoting the "officials" at anti-rabies clinic in Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital said that the patients with severe wounds need Immunoglobulin but that is not sufficiently available at the hospital.

Most of the patients were forced to buy the Immunoglobulin from market due to its scarcity at the hospital, the report said.

The figure reveal that 754 dog bite cases were reported in July, adding that 389 such cases were witnessed in Srinagar alone.

The "officials" at SMHS asserted that they attended 48 such patients today (Saturday).

"The number of patients on daily basis varies but at least 30-40 new patients are visiting the hospital on daily basis," the report said adding that in totality, at least 150-200 patients landing in the hospital on daily basis including those who visited the hospital for vaccinations.

The report underlined that last year between April to July, 1555 dog bite cases were reported at the Hospital. However, this year during the same period the cases have mounted by 767 reaching 2322, it added.

From April 2018-May 2019, the number of dog bite cases reported was 6397. "In Srinagar district alone, 4589 people were bitten by dogs from April 2018-July 2019," according to the latest data.

Medicos dealing with the dog-bitten patients said that the rabies cases were 100 per cent fatal and authorities must take the issue seriously so that these patients will not suffer.

Related Topics

India Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar Buy Same April July 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Dengue awareness walk, seminar held

13 seconds ago

Kashmir issue cannot be relegated to bilateral dis ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition misbehaves Senate secretary for seeking ..

3 minutes ago

Soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom

3 minutes ago

Kashmir an international issue; cannot be relegate ..

21 minutes ago

Local Government minister reviews arrangements for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.