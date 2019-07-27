Dog bite cases rising in IOK; 2322 reported in just 4-months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : In Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the number of dog bite cases is mounting with each passing with official figures revealing that over 2300 persons were bitten in the last four months in the held valley, says a report reaching here Saturday evening from across the line of control

Quoting an official, the report revealed that the Immunoglobulin essential for the severe cases were not sufficiently available.

Official figures available in occupied Srinagar disclosed that 2322 people, mostly children, were bitten from April 1 to till date in the valley. 1491 cases with severe wounds were also among the 2322 cases.

The report continued quoting the "officials" at anti-rabies clinic in Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital said that the patients with severe wounds need Immunoglobulin but that is not sufficiently available at the hospital.

Most of the patients were forced to buy the Immunoglobulin from market due to its scarcity at the hospital, the report said.

The figure reveal that 754 dog bite cases were reported in July, adding that 389 such cases were witnessed in Srinagar alone.

The "officials" at SMHS asserted that they attended 48 such patients today (Saturday).

"The number of patients on daily basis varies but at least 30-40 new patients are visiting the hospital on daily basis," the report said adding that in totality, at least 150-200 patients landing in the hospital on daily basis including those who visited the hospital for vaccinations.

The report underlined that last year between April to July, 1555 dog bite cases were reported at the Hospital. However, this year during the same period the cases have mounted by 767 reaching 2322, it added.

From April 2018-May 2019, the number of dog bite cases reported was 6397. "In Srinagar district alone, 4589 people were bitten by dogs from April 2018-July 2019," according to the latest data.

Medicos dealing with the dog-bitten patients said that the rabies cases were 100 per cent fatal and authorities must take the issue seriously so that these patients will not suffer.