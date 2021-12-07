UrduPoint.com

Dozens Arrested During Forces' Raids In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:38 PM

Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

Dozens of youth have been arrested during raids on their houses by Indian forces in almost all districts of the Kashmir valley and some Muslims majority areas in Jammu region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Dozens of youth have been arrested during raids on their houses by Indian forces in almost all districts of the Kashmir valley and some Muslims majority areas in Jammu region.

The troops forced the inmates including women, children and elderly to stay outdoors in shivering cold during the operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Rajouri and Poonch districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops subjected the residents to harassment and intimidation. Many journalists complained that forces' personnel threatened them with dire consequences if they filed any story on the brutal raids and arrests.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian brutalities against Kashmiri people.

The APHC urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. Hurriyat leaders Khawaja Firdous and Devinder Singh Behl said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom despite using all inhuman tactics including torture, arrests and massacres in the territory.

Meanwhile, pro-freedom posters appeared in Azmatabad and adjoining areas of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

The posters called for an end to India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian police have registered a case against unknown men under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The United Peace Alliance, an umbrella body of Jammu-based resistance organizations, at a meeting strongly condemned the Delhi-based Jay Cee Publication for committing highly blasphemous act in the seventh standard book.

The alliance Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem called it a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. Sikh leader Harsis Singh Kranti said the act could only be possible when some sections in the corridors of power are backing the evil elements.

Nagaland commissioner Rovilatuo Mor and Director General of Police T. John Longkumer have confirmed that Indian army had tried to hide six dead bodies of civilians by wrapping and loading them in another truck and covering with tarpaulin. At least, 15 civilians were gunned down by the Indian troops in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday.

Situation in Madhya Pradesh is tense after Hindu extremists associated with Bajrang Dal attacked a Christian Missionary school in Ganj Basoda town of Vidisha district. The attack took place when the students of Class 12 were sitting for a mathematics exam.

