MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) In IIOJK, National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday demanded a probe into the surge in encounters in various parts of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state after the "coalition government" formation in the Jammu and Kashmir State, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the line of control.

“I doubt why there wasn’t a spurt in gunfights before the "government" formation. There should be an independent probe to find out who is doing it,” Dr. Farooq told a selected group of media at his Gupkar residence in occupied Srinagar on Saturday, as per the report.

‘I doubt these gunfights may be an attempt to destabilize the Omar-led "Coalition Govt."; I urge police to arrest terrorists trapped in Khanyar. Why wasn’t a surge in encounters before Govt formation’? he questioned".

He said "the 'terrorists' stuck in the Khanyar area must not be killed and instead arrested. “They should be arrested to find out whether there is any agency assigned the task to destabilize the Omar Abdullah-led government," he demanded, according to the report.

