ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :People completely boycotted the District Development Council (DDC) polls on Tuesday in Duroo village in Sopore area, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service Duroo, the hometown of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, witnessed almost zero per cent voting. The village recorded only 15 votes out of 1600 registered voters, by recording a meager 0.9 per cent voting.

On the other hand, some voters in high security Dangerpora, Watlab, Warpora, Hathlangoo localities in Zaingeer area of Sopore town talking to media men said that though they knew participating in elections had no bearing on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, however, they voted only with a hope that it would bring local 'development' to their areas.

Some other voters said that keeping Hindu extremist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay was their sole reason for taking part in the elections.

"There has been a lot of injustice with us so far. We don't want to suffer any further," they said.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of the polls in Zaingeer belt. Ten candidates were fighting for Sarpanch seat and five for Panch seat.