E-filing system in AJK state bodies on cards

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the government was all set to introduce an e-filing system for effective management of routine work in offices and improve governance in the State.

The PM was talking to Special Communications Organisation (SCO) Sector Commander Colonel Abdul Rasheed who called on him in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

Senior Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Colonel Nauman and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, prime minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq said that steps were being taken to promote the IT sector on a priority basis.

He said that SCO's initiatives for the promotion of IT would be instrumental to boost the IT industry at the local level.

"The government will fully cooperate with SCO for the establishment of software development technology parks in Azad Kashmir", the PM said.

The AJK premier also hailed the supreme sacrifices being rendered by the Pakistan army in protecting the country's geographical frontiers.

Earlier, Colonel Rasheed briefed the Prime Minister about the services offered by the SCO in Azad Kashmir.

He informed the PM that the SC was building a digital data centre which will be functional by next month. He told the Prime Minister that SCO has started the process of establishing a software development technology park in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a software development park will also be built in Muzaffarabad.

The Sector Commander said besides providing mobile and internet services in the areas adjacent to the LoC the SCO has started triple-play services in Azad Kashmir. The triple play service, he said, offers the fastest internet, HD cable tv and telephone facilities.

He said that these services were also available in remote areas, especially Neelam, Leepa, Haveli, Bhimbar, Kotli and Mirpur areas adjacent to LoC.

He told the Prime Minister that GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) service has been launched from Mirpur to provide the fastest internet service under Connect Kashmir.