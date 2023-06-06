UrduPoint.com

E-filing System In AJK State Bodies On Cards

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

E-filing system in AJK state bodies on cards

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the government was all set to introduce an e-filing system for effective management of routine work in offices and improve governance in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the government was all set to introduce an e-filing system for effective management of routine work in offices and improve governance in the State.

The PM was talking to Special Communications Organisation (SCO) Sector Commander Colonel Abdul Rasheed who called on him in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

Senior Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Colonel Nauman and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, prime minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq said that steps were being taken to promote the IT sector on a priority basis.

He said that SCO's initiatives for the promotion of IT would be instrumental to boost the IT industry at the local level.

"The government will fully cooperate with SCO for the establishment of software development technology parks in Azad Kashmir", the PM said.

The AJK premier also hailed the supreme sacrifices being rendered by the Pakistan army in protecting the country's geographical frontiers.

Earlier, Colonel Rasheed briefed the Prime Minister about the services offered by the SCO in Azad Kashmir.

He informed the PM that the SC was building a digital data centre which will be functional by next month. He told the Prime Minister that SCO has started the process of establishing a software development technology park in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a software development park will also be built in Muzaffarabad.

The Sector Commander said besides providing mobile and internet services in the areas adjacent to the LoC the SCO has started triple-play services in Azad Kashmir. The triple play service, he said, offers the fastest internet, HD cable tv and telephone facilities.

He said that these services were also available in remote areas, especially Neelam, Leepa, Haveli, Bhimbar, Kotli and Mirpur areas adjacent to LoC.

He told the Prime Minister that GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) service has been launched from Mirpur to provide the fastest internet service under Connect Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Internet Army Technology Mobile Jammu Bhimbar Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

17 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

19 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

19 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

19 minutes ago
 Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Ass ..

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.