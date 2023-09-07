Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in South Asia: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, Thursday said that durable peace in the South Asian region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in Federal metropolis on Thursday, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the role of Kashmiri diaspora in highlighting the Kashmir issue. Freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Takmeel e Pakistan was the sole agenda of the Kashmiri people. To achieve this cherished goal, he said that Kashmiris have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

The prime minister said that the people of Kashmir were determined to take the renowned liberation leader Syed Ali Gilani's mission to its logical conclusion.

Gilani's slogan "We are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours", he said has become a voice of the entire Kashmiri nation and their political motto.

Lauding the diaspora community's efforts at the diplomatic level, he said that there was a dire need for Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad should pool their efforts and work together for the Kashmir cause.

He said that there was an urgent need to bring human rights violations committed by the Indian forces to the international limelight.

He said that the people must take advantage of digital media and other social media platforms to apprise the world about human rights violations taking place in IIOJK and Pakistan was incomplete without its freedom, he added.

The PM also appreciated the role of Raja Najabat Hussain in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

On this occasion, Raja Najabat Hussain thanked the prime minister and appreciated his efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue. He praised the good governance initiatives of the prime minister and said that the spirit with which the PM was serving the nation was highly appreciable.