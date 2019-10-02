UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Rehabilitation Activities To Be Made Available On AJK's Official Website: AJK Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Earthquake rehabilitation activities to be made available on AJK's official website: AJK Govt

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Wednesday directed Senior Member Board of Revenue of the State to update all details of post earthquake relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation activities of the state's government on the official website, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Wednesday directed Senior Member board of Revenue of the State to update all details of post earthquake relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation activities of the state's government on the official website, it was officially announced.

The Chief Secretary further directed the SMBR to upload all relevant data of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation of governmental and nongovernmental organizations in the calamity hit areas of Mirpur division, an official statement issued by AJK Government on Wednesday said.

"It is important to ensure transparency in the system. All the details of aid material distributed during rescue and relief operations by the government, NGOs and other humanitarian organizations should be uploaded at the official website" the Chief Secretary advised Fayaz Ali Abbasi, SMBR of AJK.

Following the directives of the Chief Secretary, Director General Information Technology Board has started work on it. All relevant data would be accessible on the official website soon.

