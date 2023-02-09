UrduPoint.com

Econo-industrial Innovation First Urgency Of Muslim States: JKJFF Chief Hamid Shaheen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:07 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ): Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Journalists for Future Forum (JFF) Hameed Shaheen Alvi has underlined the urgency for OIC Muslim states to speed up the industrialization of their economies to catch up with the advanced nations. Societies lagging behind industrial innovation shall continue facing unrest among their people for lack of youth and women employment, he warned.

Chairman JKJFF was speaking in a seminar titled "Industrial Innovation and Muslim states" under the auspices of Journalists for Future Forum here late Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by a number of young men and women who described youth unemployment as the main problem, particularly in Muslim states.

The Chairman of JKJFF reminded the participants that acquiring knowledge is obligatory in Islam but sorrowfully Muslim states are far behind in meeting this obligation.

Shaheen Alvi suggested that the OIC should set up an Econo-Industrialization Commission to help constituents of the OIC states accelerate modernizing their economies.

Jammu Kashmir Journalists For Future is a forum that guides societies in adopting modern methods of economic rise and introducing innovative measures in rural economies.

